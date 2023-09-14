Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Princess Peach: Showtime!

      Princess Peach: Showtime! launches in March 2024

      Equip Peach with a sword, piping bag, as she seeks to save the show.

      The show must go on, as they say, and Princess Peach isn't about to have her evening ruined by some evildoers in the Mushroom Kingdom. Princess Peach: Showtime! sees the Sparkle Theater overtaken by Grape and the Sour Bunch.

      To win the theatre back, you'll need to equip Peach with a punch of power-ups. She can get hold of a sword to become a sort of musketeer character, or take on her inner Cooking Mama with a piping bag.

      There are plenty of more power-ups to see and we've got time to see them unveiled. Princess Peach: Showtime! launches on Switch on the 22nd of March 2024.

