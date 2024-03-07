Princess Peach: Showtime! gets new overview trailer ahead of demo release

HQ

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to release later this month, but you can check out a demo of the game right now over on the Nintendo Switch eShop where you'll be able to get an early look at some of the gameplay and story on offer.

Also, there's a new, 5-minute overview trailer, which takes us through the setup of the game's plot (which is to stop Grape and the Sour Bunch from taking over the Sparkle Theatre). In the trailer, we also get to see a load of the forms that Princess Peach can take.

From a ninja to a mech warrior, there are plenty of power ups available in the game, and you can check out two of them in the demo, Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach.