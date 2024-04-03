Princess Peach Showtime event in Tetris 99 starts this week

HQ

As is usually the case when Nintendo releases big titles for Switch, they also have a matching Maximus Cup in Tetris 99 where skilled Tetris players can unlock various goodies such as music, themes and Tetriminos with design based on the current game.

Since Princess Peach: Showtime has now launched, they've announced a new Maximus Cup - the 39th edition, so we're guessing the next cup will be a mini-anniversary - which starts this Friday and lasts all weekend. As long as you subscribe to Switch Online, it's free to participate, so be sure to try and win some goodies.

