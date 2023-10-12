Princess Peach: Showtime box art changed to look more like the Mario move

HQ

Princess Peach: Showtime was announced during last month's Nintendo Direct, and includes our favourite video game princess in a brand new adventure, where she will get to take on many different roles like a rapier-wielding musketeer and a chef character equipped with a piping bag.

The key art (used for the box art) for the game was also revealed, but only a month later, it has now changed. This was discovered by the X user No Context Super Mario, who posted a side-by-side comparison. The most obvious changes are Peach's eyes and mouth, which have been altered in a way that makes her look a whole lot more like she did in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The kung-fu Peach to the right is also looking a whole lot angrier now than she did before.

As noted in the following X posts, this is not a case of western changes as the Japanese box art also has the same changes. Princess Peach: Showtime launches exclusively for Switch on March 22.

Which one do you think looks better, the old or the new one?