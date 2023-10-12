Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Princess Peach: Showtime

Princess Peach: Showtime box art changed to look more like the Mario move

There are a few subtle adjustments.

Princess Peach: Showtime was announced during last month's Nintendo Direct, and includes our favourite video game princess in a brand new adventure, where she will get to take on many different roles like a rapier-wielding musketeer and a chef character equipped with a piping bag.

The key art (used for the box art) for the game was also revealed, but only a month later, it has now changed. This was discovered by the X user No Context Super Mario, who posted a side-by-side comparison. The most obvious changes are Peach's eyes and mouth, which have been altered in a way that makes her look a whole lot more like she did in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The kung-fu Peach to the right is also looking a whole lot angrier now than she did before.

As noted in the following X posts, this is not a case of western changes as the Japanese box art also has the same changes. Princess Peach: Showtime launches exclusively for Switch on March 22.

Which one do you think looks better, the old or the new one?

Old on the left, new on the right.

