Princess Peach and Mario vs Donkey Kong become million sellers

Nintendo's annual earnings report, released a few moments ago, updated the totals of software and hardware units shipped by the company since the last quarterly report, i.e. including January to March 2024. The bestsellers have continued to fatten their numbers, but it's at the bottom of the table where the most interesting additions are to be seen.

The report lists two new million sellers: Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs Donkey Kong, games that fans will regard as very recent and which have therefore sold their first million in an astonishingly short time. In the case of the all-audiences platformer, it took just 10 days to deliver 1.22 million on physical and digital, at a pace of more than 100,000 copies per day. As for the puzzle-platformer remake, it did 1.12 million in the month and a half since its release in February. Two sweeping entries for second-tier games that reflect the Switch's huge installed base and the power of Mario-derived franchises in other genres.

At the top it's back to the usual suspects, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that never runs out of gas and has been the best-selling Switch game again this year, with no less than 1.39 million in Q1 to surpass 62 million copies at this point in time. No other title sold more than a million in the period, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already sold more than 45 millions and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate more than 34.

On the other hand you can look at the performance of 'the Zeldas', with Tears of the Kingdom already at 20.61 million after placing 330,000 units, and therefore almost 10 million short of the 31.85 'kilos' of its predecessor Breath of the Wild with a run six years longer.

Finally, a smaller-scale game deserves a mention: Pikmin 4, which is already close to 3.5 million units.

Did you expect Peach and DK to reach these figures so quick?

