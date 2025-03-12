Princess Mononoke restored to 4K, heading to IMAX theatres on the 26th of March

Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke is heading back to cinemas for a short period as the 1997 film has been restored to 4K. Princess Mononoke's return will be available exclusively on IMAX cinemas.

It'll arrive on the 26th of March, which isn't far away, and will once again let us return to the Muromachi period of Japanese history, given a fantasy flair where forest gods walk on the world, and war with humans over the right to defend their lands.

If you've not yet experienced the fantasy for yourself, and want to see what it's all about, you can feast your eyes on some of the restored visuals in the trailer below: