Princess Leia's iconic golden bikini has sold at auction for £136,000

Recently, we reported on the news that another batch of exciting Hollywood memorabilia was going up for auction in August. Well, ahead of that big blowout auction, a smaller sale has been completed by Heritage Auctions wherein a few Star Wars goodies have been offloaded, including the iconic golden bikini worn by Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia during Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

The bikini ended up selling for around £136,000, and while that is a jaw-dropping price, it's also a drop in the ocean for the price tag that a very, very rare model of a Y-Wing ship ultimately went for. Heritage notes that this model is one of two filming miniatures and that it has never seen the light of day before, which seemed to drive its price up monumentally to the point where it ended up selling for around £1.2 million.

The question will be if any bidding wars will drive up the price of any of the coming auctions to compete with this remarkable Y-Wing figure.

