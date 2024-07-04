Princess Leia's bikini outfit from Return of the Jedi to be sold at auction

HQ

If you're a die-hard Star Wars fan and want to own a piece of iconic film history, it might be time to dig deep into your wallet. Princess Leia's bikini from Return of the Jedi will be sold at auction in the near future, a piece of clothing that is undoubtedly one of the most eye-catching in film history, worn by Carrie Fisher during filming in the early 80s.

If you are hoping to add the bikini to your small collection at home, the asking price is closer to $30,000. The auction ends on 25 July and you can check it out and bid on here.

Could you imagine owning Leia's iconic bikini?