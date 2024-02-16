Princess Irulan is the quietest character Florence Pugh has played

HQ

Dune: Part Two releases in exactly two weeks. After a lengthy delay from a November release date, we'll finally be returning to Arrakis at the start of next month, getting to see a few familiar faces in Paul, Stilgar, Chani, and more.

However, there are also some new characters that'll be introduced in Dune: Part Two, with one of them being Princess Irulan. The daughter of the Emperor, Irulan does not have the biggest part in the book, but they have brought in an acting heavyweight to play her in Florence Pugh.

Speaking with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Pugh spoke about how Irulan is a different character from anything she's played before. "I think she's probably one of the quietest characters I've ever played," she said. "She is someone that is constantly listening, and always learning, and that was something that I was so excited [about] when I was reading the script. I always acknowledged that she was always aware, maybe when other people weren't aware, that she was recording probably internally what was going on. She's calculated."

"I think that excited me the most, to see someone that was planning. You don't necessarily know what they're planning for, but they are aware and they are planning. That's a very exciting character to get to work with, because you're trying to figure out where her loyalties lie, where her wisdom ends, and what her abilities are. And it may not be loud, and it may not be feisty, and it may not be gobby like my usual characters always are. But she's definitely intelligent."

We'll have to wait and see how Irulan comes across in Dune: Part Two when it releases on the 1st of March.