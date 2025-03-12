Princess and the Frog star is "deeply disappointed" about the cancellation of Disney+ TV series

HQ

Disney recently decided to make a serious change in regard to its original productions for its streaming platform Disney+. The production giant decided to take a step back from full-scale and longform content for the platform, specifically when talking about projects from Disney Animation. This meant that an immediate casualty was a Princess and the Frog series known as Tiana, which after years of development was canned and turned into a short-from project instead.

Now that the dust has settled on this change, Anika Noni Rose, known as the voice of Tiana in the 2009 film and in the upcoming TV project, has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the whole ordeal and how she finds it "deeply disappointing".

Rose stated: "I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short. The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team.

"As hurtful as it is for anything you've put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a 'Tiana Special Event' airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who've been championing not just the series, but a 'Princess and the Frog' sequel, tune in. And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, babysitters; tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie and the magic they've created together over the years, and make sure you are watching. Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing.

"Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can."

Disney also recently decided to pause the production on several planned Marvel shows too, showing a serious adjustment to how it supports and expands its streaming platform.

