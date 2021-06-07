Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to launch in 2022

You're watching Advertisements

When Ubisoft decided to delay Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake again we didn't get a new date because the developers didn't won't to give us false hope. The closest we've come to a launch window was when the French company announced the remake would be released before next April in its last fiscal call, but now we've got a tighter window.

Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai has taken to Twitter to confirm that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake won't be a part of Ubisoft Forward on Saturday. Not only that. We're also told the remake won't launch before 2022, so expect it sometime between January and April unless plans change even further.