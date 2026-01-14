Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake rated by ESRB

HQ

While we've known for a while that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was aiming for a release relatively soon, as Ubisoft apparently still wants it out this financial year, that hope seemed to dwindle day by day. Without any proper gameplay shown or anything akin to it, fans were beginning to lose hope.

But now, we can strike up the copium generators again, as a new sign of life has been spotted for the remake. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has found itself on the ESRB website, given a T for Teen rating by the ratings board and a new summary for us to dig through.

Why does this matter? Well, often a game ends up being rated a few months before its release or around that amount of time. That means that hopefully soon we could see some more solid evidence that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake's release is on the horizon.

The aforementioned summary of the game and its rating is as follows: "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is rated T for Teen by the ESRB with Blood, Partial Nudity, Sexual Themes, and Violence. This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a Persian prince on a quest to break a curse. From a third-person perspective, players traverse platform environments, sole puzzles, avoid traps (e.g., spike pits, wall-mounted blades and saws), and battle cursed soldiers and creatures made of sand. Players use swords and daggers to defeat enemies in melee-style combat. Battles are accompanied by sword clashing, cries of pain, blood-splatter and slow-motion effects. A 2D side-scrolling sequence (i.e., the original version of Prince of Persia) depicts blood pools when the prince is killed. During the course of the game, a female character's buttocks is briefly exposed; she and the prince are shown kissing and caressing each other in bed (implying sex), though camera angles obscure breasts and genitalia, as the camera fades to black."

From that, we don't get too many details on the game, but it sounds about what we'd expect from it. Here's hoping Ubisoft can soon hit us with a substantial bit of content about The Sands of Time Remake.