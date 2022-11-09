Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been cancelled

But no new release date has been set, states Ubisoft.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been a long time since we've heard really anything to do with the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and it looks like it will continue to remain that way for a while. Because in a new FAQ post from Ubisoft, we're told that while the game has not been cancelled, no new release date has been set.

Specifically, it's mentioned, "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal."

And then to add to that, "At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready."

For those who pre-ordered and are wondering what that means, it's said that "existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable", with the extra note of "Pre-orders may reopen once a new release date for the game has been announced."

Otherwise, aside from being told that extra details will be given in a future update, Ubisoft affirms that there are currently "no plans to remake any other Prince of Persia title."

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Related texts



Loading next content