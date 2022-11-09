Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has not been cancelled

HQ

It's been a long time since we've heard really anything to do with the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and it looks like it will continue to remain that way for a while. Because in a new FAQ post from Ubisoft, we're told that while the game has not been cancelled, no new release date has been set.

Specifically, it's mentioned, "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal."

And then to add to that, "At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready."

For those who pre-ordered and are wondering what that means, it's said that "existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable", with the extra note of "Pre-orders may reopen once a new release date for the game has been announced."

Otherwise, aside from being told that extra details will be given in a future update, Ubisoft affirms that there are currently "no plans to remake any other Prince of Persia title."