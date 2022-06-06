Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed again

HQ

Those who have been eagerly waiting for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake are unfortunately facing a bit of bad news today, as the title has been delayed once again it would seem.

This announcement comes from a Ubisoft representative, who when speaking with PC Gamer stated, "We're proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake. As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted."

The statement went a step further to add, "If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

It should be noted that a fiscal year isn't the same as a calendar year, meaning there is still a chance that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake releases before 2024, as the Ubisoft 2023 fiscal year officially ends on March 31, 2023.