Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake got delayed again

You're watching Advertisements

During the weekend, publisher Ubisoft and developer studios Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai had some updates regarding the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake for us, unfortunately, it wasn't good news.

Via Twitter, they announced that they've decided to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to "a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original."

This is actually the second time The Sands of Time Remake has been hit with a delay, as back in December last year, it was announced that the game got pushed back to March this year. And now we know it's impossible to see the game coming out in March.

While no new release date was revealed, the team promised to keep fans posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.