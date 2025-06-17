Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake developers are "still deep in the game"

HQ

After Ubisoft didn't have anything to show us this year at Summer Game Fest, it seemed as if we weren't going to be getting any updates from the studios behind its upcoming games. However, we did recently get a little tease of what's to come from the developers of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

Speaking on social media, the development team informed us that they were still hard at work. "Yep, we're still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose," reads the post. "This game is being crafted by a team that truly cares, and they're pouring their hearts (and a lot of coffee) into every step."

Considering the game is supposed to release in early 2026, some fans might have expected a bit more to be shown by now. However, it's not like we have a shortage of recent Prince of Persia releases. Underneath the post, the Sands of Time Remake team even asks that you go and check out The Rogue Prince of Persia while you wait for this new game.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake arrives in early 2026 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.