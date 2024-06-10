Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake arrives in 2026

HQ

Ubisoft's Forward presentation gave us a bunch of Prince of Persia news. There's a new free content update coming to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the first major update for The Rogue Prince of Persia. And, as highly anticipated, we have a release window for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

The remake of the classic Prince of Persia title is coming... in 2026. So not the shadow drop some people had dreamed of, but it's coming, and considering we're halfway through 2024, there's 18 months or so left until we get to even be in the same year as the game's release.

Check out the teaser for the release window below: