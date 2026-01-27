Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake actor calls out "devastating" cancellation

HQ

The cancellation of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake hit fans hard when it was announced out of the blue last week. It seemed as if we were getting closer to the game's release, but now all work has been abandoned. This came not only as a shock to us, but to people working on the game too. Specifically, actor Eman Ayaz called it "the most devastating moment of my acting career."

In a video posted on her YouTube channel (caught by PCGamer), Ayaz talks about the arduous journey she undertook in getting the role and the hopes she had for it to launch her career. "When I got the role, I remember crying my eyes out. And I've dedicated the last three years of my life to this project and spent those years getting to know the team, which has become like a family to me," she explained. "I've watched it grow through countless stages of development and I've waited and waited for the day that it was finally going to be released and I could finally talk about it."

Ayaz now has serious fears about the future of her career. Unsure if she'll be able to work in the US, she also criticised the entertainment industry and its risk-aversion. "Sadly, the entertainment industry is not really just about entertainment. It's about guaranteeing a cash flow. And that means making decisions that treat people's lives as collateral damage and art as disposable content," she said.