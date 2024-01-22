Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's senior designer wants to make a metroidvania-style The Legend of Zelda

HQ

It looks like Ubisoft has hit the nail on the head with The Lost Crown to restore the Prince of Persia series to some of its former glory. The title has been critically acclaimed (we loved it) and by gamers who began their adventures on Mount Qaf on 18 January. And having explored the desert sands, its design director now wants to explore other big-name franchises. And the one he'd most like to tackle is The Legend of Zelda.

Rémi Boutin did an AMA session on Reddit, where a user asked him which video game franchise he currently doesn't have access to and would like to work on. Boutin clearly answered that it would be The Legend of Zelda. In fact, his answer indicates that he has given the matter more than one thought in his head.

"Personally I would LOVE to work with the Zelda IP. Maybe a strange spin-off based on Adventure of Link? (and of course Castlevania)."

We imagine that the choice of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link as a basis for a game design is not a light one. To date, it is the only adventure in the series with a 2D side-scrolling design, something that would be suitable for designing a metroidvania in the style of The Lost Crown. Nintendo has recently said that it is looking for partners to work together on its licences, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that Rémi Boutin's dream could one day become a reality.

Would you like to see a metroidvania based on The Legend of Zelda?