Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's PC specs and console modes revealed

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now exactly two weeks away from launch, but those of us reviewing the very promising return to the series' 2D roots have already started receiving codes for it. This obviously means the developers have nailed down a few details, including how the game will run on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna when it arrives on the 18th of January. Then it's time to announce the PC specifications and information about how it will perform on each console.

The PC specs are fairly kind, as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can even be played with pretty good settings on a laptop:

Minimum (1920x1080, 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Normal)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Recommended (2560x1440 [2K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality High)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Ultra (3840x2160 [4K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Ultra)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

As the combat and traversal seems to require some decent reflexes and timing, Ubisoft will deliver at least 60 frames-per-second on all the consoles, with up to 120 fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. All while letting us enjoy the eye-catching visuals in the expected image resolution. That means:

PS5 and Xbox Series X: 120 fps at 4K

Xbox Series S: 60 fps at 1440p

PS4 Pro and Xbox One X: 60 fps at 4K

PS4, Xbox One and Amazon Luna: 60 fps at 1080p

Nintendo Switch: 60 fps at 1080p (docked) and 720p (handheld)

Which platform will you be playing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on?