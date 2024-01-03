Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown wasn't 2D to start with

HQ

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release in just a couple of weeks, and as we approach the launch of this 2D action adventure game, we're getting more and more information about what we can expect.

In a Game Informer preview, game director Mounir Radi opened up about the game's origins and what made the developers go for this stylish 2D look.

"It was not 2D from the start," Radi began. "I had the chance to work on some prototypes in 2D, but before going into it, we studied the Prince of Persia series, just to be sure we understand all the legacy."

"I wanted to have a call-back to the fear and isolation that I had when I was playing the 2D games," Radi continued. "And to also push a lot of experimentation with the aspect of the time powers." This all led to the Metroidvania style we see in The Lost Crown today.

Also, in the same interview, it was confirmed the game will be around 25 hours long, which is pretty substantial considering its style. We'll have more to say on it when Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on the 18th of January for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.