Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Tips and Tricks for Conquering Mount Qaf

The Prince of Persia series is back in the well-received Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The 2D action-adventure Metroidvania sees players heading to the time-shattered region of Mount Qaf in an effort of saving the iconic Prince from abductors. With this challenging and sometimes complicated story available to players today in an Early Access form, we've come up with a few tips and tricks based on our time with Ubisoft's thrilling title.

Use Guided Exploration Mode

It may seem silly, but one of the best things you can do before starting your The Lost Crown adventure is to set the Exploration Mode to Guided. Essentially, this will just make it easier to tell where you have and haven't been on the world map, all while being able to tell which direction you should be heading without needing to frequently open the world map for hints of the correct heading. Guided is useful, plain and simple, and we can't recommend it enough for a first play through of the game.

Venture off the beaten path

It also may seem silly to say this, but you may be tempted to just follow the main narrative and to keep ticking off the core quest beats. While that is obviously a very important thing to do, one of the best methods you can use to ensure that Sargon is routinely improving and becoming more and more capable in combat is to wander off the beaten path, explore routes that allow you to explore, and to find chests, defeat side-bosses, complete secondary quests, and to find upgrades for health and the likes along the way. This may take some time but you'll really feel it later in the game when some very tough foes start making their appearance.

Purchase permanent upgrades

Once you unlock the Haven, Sargon will meet a couple of vendors that allow him to spend his hard-earned crystals on upgrades, amulets, Xerxes, and some other goodies. If you have the resources for them, buy upgrades that will significantly improve Sargon first and foremost. This means acquiring more potions, more efficient potions, deadlier swords and other weapons, and even enhanced amulets. If you don't have the resources for said upgrades, save up and wait until you can purchase an important upgrade instead of simply buying another amulet.

Use the Wolf-Bride amulet

How do you decide what the best amulet combination is? What amulets are better than others? Generally speaking, the best amulets are the ones that befit how you like to play the game. But, there is one amulet that is fantastic for helping you to generate Athra. The Wolf-Bride amulet is ideal for anyone who is having a tough time generating Athra, as it allows you to convert a portion of taken damage into Athra, and believe us, this is going to be a lifesaver when it comes to boss fights against foes that use difficult to avoid attacks. You can find this after defeating the boar boss in the Soma Tree region of the map early on in the game.

Bahman's Breath is a life-saving Surge early on

Early on during the story when you only have a limited number of potions and likewise don't have as many unique abilities and weapons at your disposal, you might be finding it difficult to maintain your health bar. One incredibly useful way to overcome this is to put the Bahman's Breath Athra Surge to good use. This ability allows Sargon to generate a healing pool that will top up his health bar for a duration of time, and is a great alternative for having to use one of your important healing potions. When you combine this tip with the Wolf-Bride amulet tip above, you should have no problem with generating the Athra needed to routinely cast Bahman's Breath and to stay healthy, especially in early boss fights.

Use Athra Surges to break up an enemy's flow

On top of doing lots of damage, offensive Athra Surges are also very useful for slowing down a foe. If you're dealing with an enemy with a shield of an opponent that likes to move a lot and is causing you difficulty locking them down, one great method for taking the sting out of their flow is just to hit them with an Athra Surge. This could be the cheaper Verethragna's Smite, or even one of the more expensive Level 3 moves like Bahamut's Rage. Regardless of what you have available, if you need a moment to heal or to collect yourself, use an Athra Surge and take a breather.

Cash in your collectables

There are a few collectable quests in The Lost Crown, one of which includes finding various sand jars around the entirety of Mount Qaf. While you may think of this as a sole collectables quest line - and it kind of is - you can also get rewards for your continued progress. Every now and then, head to the prophecy room East of the Haven and cash in any jars you have collected so far in return for an array of rewards including amulets, crystals, Soma Tree Petals, and more.

Use the Eye of the Wanderer

Ubisoft has looked to dispel some of the frustration with the Metroidvania space by letting players capture images of dead ends and puzzles that need to be solved all with the Eye of the Wanderer mechanic. Simply put, don't forget to use this feature. It will be a life-saver with reminding you where you need to return to when you acquire new skills and abilities, and is useful for keeping tabs on puzzle solutions and other secrets littered around Mount Qaf.

Hopefully these tips and tricks can help you on your quest through Mount Qaf. If you're on the fence about checking out Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, be sure to read our review of the game right here or watch the video review below.