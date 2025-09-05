Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown surpasses three million players

HQ

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has not at all had the kindest of life cycles. The Metroidvania game launched to strong reviews and fan impressions and had plans for a decent array of post-launch support, but soon after arrival Ubisoft basically pulled the plug on the game and assigned the developers to other projects.

However, since that day, the game has continued to find success, as back in May it surpassed two million total players, with over one million downloads from the new mobile version too, and now it has reached another big milestone.

Ubisoft confirms that The Lost Crown has now surpassed three million players, a feat it has achieved in just over 18 months.

As for what's next for the developers, Ubisoft Montpellier was the leading studio on The Lost Crown and they've now been assigned to work on the return of Rayman with Ubisoft Milan. Perhaps that means their Metroidvania expertise won't go to waste...?