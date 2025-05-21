LIVE
      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown surpasses one million downloads on mobile

      Despite the woes of its development studio, the well-received action game seems to have found a big audience on mobile.

      The story of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and its lead development studio Ubisoft Montpellier has been a sad one to follow. The game launched at the start of 2024 and landed to strong critical consensus but ultimately middling sales, and this eventually saw the development team being switched to other projects and essentially ending support for the title. Recently, The Lost Crown surpassed two million players and then also debuted on mobile, and clearly the latter point has been very fruitful for the game.

      The mobile launch only happened in mid-April, and around a month later, Ubisoft is already reporting that the Metroidvania has surpassed one million downloads. It's unlikely this will mean much of anything for the game at this point, but it does show that the interest in new Prince of Persia adventures is still very much present.

      Have you played The Lost Crown yet, and if not, be sure to read our review.

      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

