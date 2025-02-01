Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown sold 1.3 million copies in its first year

HQ

Ubisoft was disappointed with the sales of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and canceled a planned sequel. The numbers, which did not meet expectations, have now been revealed to be 1.3 million copies sold in the first year. This information was reportedly shared by one of the game's marketing managers on a now-deleted LinkedIn profile. Of these, 300,000 copies were sold in the first month. Earlier estimates and rumors suggested that the game had sold around one million copies, which turned out to be quite accurate. The team that was supposed to develop the sequel was instead reassigned to other Ubisoft projects, such as Beyond Good and Evil 2, Project Over, and a Rayman remake.

