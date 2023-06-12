Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reveals story and gameplay details

HQ

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has got an extended look at the Ubisoft Forward presentation, where we've learned more about the story, gameplay, and plenty more.

The story sees us take on the role of the youngest and newest member of a group of seven elite warriors known as the Immortals. We're trapped in a citadel where time doesn't work as normal, and have to fight our way to a lost prince.

In terms of gameplay, the main thing to note here is that time manipulation is back. But, we're not the only ones using it. Also, the game is semi-open world, meaning we're not just stuck sidescrolling from level to level.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on the 18th of January, 2024.