Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ubisoft Forward
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reveals story and gameplay details

      We also got a sweet, stylised cinematic trailer.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has got an extended look at the Ubisoft Forward presentation, where we've learned more about the story, gameplay, and plenty more.

      The story sees us take on the role of the youngest and newest member of a group of seven elite warriors known as the Immortals. We're trapped in a citadel where time doesn't work as normal, and have to fight our way to a lost prince.

      In terms of gameplay, the main thing to note here is that time manipulation is back. But, we're not the only ones using it. Also, the game is semi-open world, meaning we're not just stuck sidescrolling from level to level.

      Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on the 18th of January, 2024.

      Related texts



      Loading next content