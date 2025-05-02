Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown now has over 2 million players

HQ

Ubisoft was not particularly impressed by the commercial efforts of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, going so far as to sending the development team to work on other projects and to abandon further support for the game. This was all while those who had played the game regarded it quite highly.

So, if this was Ubisoft's stance, what kind of numbers did the game put up? Very recently it was affirmed that The Lost Crown has surpassed two million players, showing that it has taken the game around 16 months to reach this figure. There is no reference to copies sold, but traditionally total players don't line-up directly with copies sold, so you have to assume that the sales figures are still below two million.

It's also worth noting that the game has since become available on a handful of subscription services like Game Pass, which will no doubt drive player figures a bit higher.

Have you played Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown yet?