Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting free DLC later this year

Ben and I agree that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a great game and that it's refreshing to see Ubisoft kind of go back to its roots with smaller games without season passes and such. That doesn't mean the French publisher is going to let this success rest, however.

The main developers at Ubisoft Montpellier have released a video where game director Mounir Radi confirms Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will get new modes and updates for free later this year. He doesn't reveal exactly what to expect, but says that it might be smart to hone our combat skills and beat the game in Immortal mode, as this will prepare us for what awaits. Kind of sounds like a horde mode or combat arena is coming, right? We'll see what he means "soon".