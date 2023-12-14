Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gets an overview trailer

HQ

A few days ago, we shared a new preview of the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a title where the franchise return to its 2D roots once again.

Here we get to explore a mythological Persian world, where you have to use acrobatics and time powers to survive all the challenges and puzzles you encounter along the way in this Metroidvania inspired title. Now we've gotten an overview trailer which explains everything and shows the stuff we need to know before we start our adventure when Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown premieres on January 18.

Check it out below, it's five meaty minutes with plenty of gameplay.