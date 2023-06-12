Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown developers respond to backlash

"A lot of your questions and concerns will find answers in the following days."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Ubisoft Montpellier's upcoming Prince of Persia sidescroller may have got a positive reaction on the live stage of Summer Game Fest, but online it has been a bit of a different story. However, it seems the Rayman Legends developer isn't going to be dissuaded by negative reactions.

In a recent tweet, from the Prince of Persia account, the team behind the upcoming game said: "We welcome all your reactions, positive and negative. And, please know, that a lot of your questions and concerns will find answers in the following days and weeks."

With Ubisoft Forward set for tonight, we're bound to hear more about the upcoming side-scrolling, metroidvania-like game. A lot of the negativity seems to stem from gamers wanting a Prince of Persia remake rather than a new game, but considering the staff at Montpellier have worked on some great side-scrolling adventures before, it's probably not the best idea to hate this game before we've seen much of it.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content