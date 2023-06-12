Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown developers respond to backlash

Ubisoft Montpellier's upcoming Prince of Persia sidescroller may have got a positive reaction on the live stage of Summer Game Fest, but online it has been a bit of a different story. However, it seems the Rayman Legends developer isn't going to be dissuaded by negative reactions.

In a recent tweet, from the Prince of Persia account, the team behind the upcoming game said: "We welcome all your reactions, positive and negative. And, please know, that a lot of your questions and concerns will find answers in the following days and weeks."

With Ubisoft Forward set for tonight, we're bound to hear more about the upcoming side-scrolling, metroidvania-like game. A lot of the negativity seems to stem from gamers wanting a Prince of Persia remake rather than a new game, but considering the staff at Montpellier have worked on some great side-scrolling adventures before, it's probably not the best idea to hate this game before we've seen much of it.