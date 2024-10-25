Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown developer confirms report of team moving onto "other projects"

HQ

The rumour mill has been swirling as of late in regard to what the future holds for Ubisoft Montpellier, the creator of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While originally it seemed like the team had been disbanded following poor sales of the game, then all of a sudden it seemed like the team had been reassigned and tasked with exploring the future of Rayman instead. We've now had confirmation that the latter seems to be happening.

In a statement on X, senior producer Abdelhak Elguess not only confirms that work on The Lost Crown is complete and that no further post-launch content will be coming, he also notes that the game will soon launch on Mac, and that team members are being moved onto "other projects".

Specifically, Elguess states: "Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise."

There's no specific mention that this is Rayman, but since Ubisoft Milan (who is thought to be stewarding the revival of Rayman) is facing its own issues, all the stars seem to be aligning.

As per the future of Prince of Persia, Elguess adds: "We know players have a love for this brand and Ubisoft is excited to bring more Prince of Persia experiences in the future."