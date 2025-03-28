Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown comes to mobile on the 14th of April

HQ

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the sadder tales of 2024. Launching right at the start of the year and immediately being hailed by critics as a great metroidvania, the return to Prince of Persia didn't seem to pique players' interests, and the game didn't sell well.

However, despite the original development team being disbanded, it still seems that Ubisoft has some investment in the title, as we're now getting a mobile version. This new edition of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available on the iOS App and Google Play Stores, with a free trial letting you see how it runs on your device.

On the latest phones and tablets, the game will run at a solid 60fps, according to Ubisoft, with new options being added in to make the experience a little easier, such as adding auto-hit, auto-parry, and more. Check out the trailer below for a look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's mobile version.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. The Android and iOS version launches on the 14th of April, 2025.