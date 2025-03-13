Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Armored Core joins PlayStation Plus in March

HQ

It's March and a new month, which means new games for our subscription services. If you have PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, the month of March includes Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown from Ubisoft, an acclaimed adventure game that draws influences from Metroid in its approach. But fear not, if you're old-fashioned and instead prefer the revamped editions of FromSoftware's trilogy of Armored Core released for the first PlayStation, you're in luck - as they'll all be released to the service next week if you have the Premium tier.

Here's a complete list of games we can look forward to.

Playstation Plus Extra

• UFC 5 (PS5)

• Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, PS4)

• Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)

• Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy (PS5, PS4)

• Arcade Paradise (PS5, PS4)

• Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PS5, PS4)

• You Suck At Parking (PS5, PS4)

• Syberia: The World Before (PS5, PS4)

Playstation Plus Premium

• Arcade Paradise (PSVR2 )

• Armored Core (PSOne)

• Armored Core: Project Phantasma (PSOne)

• Armored Core: Master of Arena (PSOne)