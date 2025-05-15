Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake on its way, to be released by the end of March 2026

HQ

After years of delays and hiccups, it seems that Ubisoft has finally got the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake back on track. The reworked version of the classic 2003 game is now expected to be released before April 2026.

The game, originally developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, faced criticism for the new graphical style, which was one of the reasons why development was instead shifted to Ubisoft Montréal in 2022. According to Ubisoft's latest financial report, the game is now scheduled to be released before the end of their fiscal year 2025-2026, which means a launch by the end of March next year.

"The FY2025-26 guidance will benefit from strong back-catalog that will notably rely on Assassin's Creed Shadows and the release of Siege X which is expected to strongly grow franchise net bookings, regular partnerships as well as the following line-up: Anno 117: Pax Romana, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence. Other titles will be announced at a later stage."

However, it is still unclear whether the original's creator, Jordan Mechner, and voice actor Yuri Lowenthal are still involved in the project. We should know more info soon, probably in connection with Summer Game Fest if all goes well.

