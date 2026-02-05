Prince of Persia creator comments on "disappointing" last-minute cancellation of The Sands of Time Remake

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, Ubisoft made a decision that upset many. Despite countless rumours that the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was just around the corner, the game was cancelled at the last moment, alongside a handful of other unannounced projects, while massive restructuring was promised for the French gaming giant too.

The news is still quite raw for many, with faith in Ubisoft at an all-time low, and now following up to the "devastating" comments from the voice actor in The Sands of Time Remake, now Prince of Persia's actual creator has shared some thoughts too.

Taking to his personal blog, Jordan Mechner, who hasn't worked in the video game industry for many years, published some thoughts where he described the cancellation as "disappointing".

He goes further to share his sympathy with the devs that have been impacted as "having a project killed is a brutal experience." This led to a longer statement that added the following.

"It's tough to suddenly absorb that the past four years of hard work you were proud of, and looking forward to seeing out in the world as your new calling card, will now never see daylight. Words like loss and grieving might seem exaggerated, but artists put their hearts into their work. Memories of nights and weekends spent in studio crunch instead of at home with loved ones, sacrifices that felt worth it at the time, only add to the pain retrospectively once their object ceases to exist."

As for what Mechner is working on as of now, he is soon set to debut a graphic novel set in the Prince of Persia universe, a book that is expected to launch in 2026 and which will be shown off at Replay in Vienna in late February.

Despite the rough news for Prince of Persia's place in the gaming world, Mechner does conclude with some positive thoughts, adding the below.

"As for Prince of Persia, despite this month's let-down, I feel the long-term outlook gives reason to hope. The community of fans and developers that's grown up around the prince holds an unquenchable spring of passion, talent, and determination. Our patience was rewarded recently with the wonderful Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia. I know it will be rewarded again."