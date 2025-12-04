Prince of Perisa: The Sands of Time Remake will not be shown at The Game Awards 2025

HQ

Ubisoft has kept reiterating that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be released before April, and the usually very reliable Tom Henderson claims it'll specifically be as soon as the 16th of January. Then it's quite understandable that Alberto thought the well-sourced gentleman had spoiled one of the announcements that will be made at The Game Awards next week. Apparently not...

The franchise's official X account has decided to outright deny the theories about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake being shown at The Game Awards.

It's worth noting that the developers don't say anything about the release date mentioned in the same post they replied to. Understandable, as they obviously don't want to ruin the "surprise", but still...

I'm always happy to see studios set expectations straight for next week's The Game Awards show, but what does this mean for Ubisoft's announcement? With the release date seemingly being just six weeks away, wil we get a trailer and official announcement for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake out of nowhere - not at a big event?