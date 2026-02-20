Prince Andrew has been released after arrest over alleged misconduct linked to Epstein

HQ

Britain's Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was released from police custody after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest relates to allegations he passed confidential government documents to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day by detectives from Thames Valley Police before being released under investigation. Officers are examining claims that he shared sensitive reports during his time as the UK's Special Representative for Trade and Investment. Police searches were also carried out at properties linked to him in eastern England.

Prince Andrew // Shutterstock

In a statement, King Charles said he had learned of the arrest with "deepest concern" and stressed that "the law must take its course," adding that the royal family would fully cooperate with authorities. The arrest of a senior royal so close to the throne is unprecedented in modern times and has intensified scrutiny of Andrew's past associations.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing related to Epstein and has previously expressed regret over their friendship. The current investigation is separate from a US civil lawsuit he settled in 2022 brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, allegations he has denied...