Primož Roglič will chase the record-breaking fifth Vuelta a España title in 2026

Primož Roglič, the Slovenian cyclist winner of four Vuelta a España in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024, is not thinking about retirement, despite his age (turned 36 in October) and decreasing performances in Tour de France. However, speaking in the Red Bull's launch event in Mallorca (via Cycling Weekly), Roglič said that he hoped to be racing for "10 more years": "As long as I will feel that hunger, or as long as it will make me happy at the end - because I have to be happy and I have to enjoy it - I will continue".

"When you're 10-years-old or whatever, competitiveness and drive are all the things you need, and it's still inside me. You wake up and you want to do everything to be the best", the Red Bull Hora rider added, pointing to his desire to win a record-breaking fifth title in the Spanish Tour. Nobody has won five Vueltas, and he is currently tied with Roberto Heras as the cyclist with more victories in the competition.

Roglic has prioritized playing La Vuelta next year, so he will miss Tour de France, thus likely giving up on his dream of winning Tour de France: "If I could choose one race to win, I would sign for the Tour de France. It's not a secret. But the reality is different", he admitted, pondering his options (and the fact that it is unlikely that Tadej Pogacar will take part in La Vuelta). "If I'm second in the GC of the Tour or winning the Vuelta, I know what I choose. I win the Vuelta. It's simple."

Some days earlier, speaking to Eurosport, he talked about his "obsession": "To a certain extent, you have to be obsessed, to be able to put in that little extra effort that allows you to be the best. But I'm approaching this challenge relaxed".