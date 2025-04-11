Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is reportedly dead

HQ

If you're a fan of Lara Croft's incredible adventures and have been enjoying seeing the video game icon in different mediums, you will unfortunately have to remain comfortable and content with Netflix's anime series for the foreseeable future. We say this because it looks like the maligned Prime Video live-action television adaptation of Tomb Raider coming from Phoebe Waller-Bridge is now dead in the water.

Daily Mail has published a report that states the "years stuck in development hell" and "Waller-Bridge's scripts taking a long time to come - and then being judged not ready to shoot after all," all means that the show will no longer go ahead and has been killed by the streaming giant.

This all comes after another recent report that commented on the difficulties and problems that have affected the project's development already, which means that the quite recently announced series will likely never see the light of day.

This does also mean that the rumoured casting of Sophie Turner as the British adventurer will not become a reality either.