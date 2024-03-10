Prime Video's The Idea of You is giving us reverse Notting Hill vibes

Prime Video has become a bit of a production powerhouse recently with a whole slate of new projects arriving on a frequent basis. To this end, the streamer will be expanding further in early May with a brand new romance film that features Anne Hathaway in the lead role.

Known as The Idea of You, the film sees a 40-year-old single mother entering into a relationship with a 24-year-old pop star. It's a film that's almost a more twisted and reverse take on Notting Hill, which saw a famous actress and a local book store manager becoming entangled.

The Idea of You will debut on Prime Video on May 2, 2024, and you can see the trailer and the plot synopsis for the movie below.

Synopsis: "The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."