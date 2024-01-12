Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith shows plenty of promise

I won't lie, I was part of the sceptical group that was unsure of the idea of Prime Video making a Mr. & Mrs. Smith show. While the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film isn't a masterpiece by any sense, the two did have great chemistry on-camera and the concept of the film really suited the early 2000s movie era. In an age of remakes, I was worried that Prime Video was going to miss the mark by attempting the recapture that magic.

But it seems that this was never the intention. The show, which stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine isn't about two elite agents who happen to fall in love and get married to one another without ever really figuring out the other's true job, instead this is a series about two strangers who land a job at a spy agency, and in return for the life of global travelling, wealth, and the thrill of espionage, they must accept new identities as a married couple. This ultimately leads to emotional entanglements as the two start to develop feelings for one another.

The series is said to start making its debut on Prime Video next month, on February 2, 2024, and with that being the case, a trailer for the show has now dropped giving us a good and long look at its promising premise. Check it out below and share your opinions on the show in the comments below.