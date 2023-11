HQ

Prime Video has announced that its upcoming series based on the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith will premiere on 2nd February 2024.

The eight-episode series follows Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who are forced into an arranged marriage by the spy agency that they work for.

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, the show was first announced in 2021 and filming began in the summer of 2022. The series was planned to release in 2023, but it was later delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.