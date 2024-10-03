Prime Video's Fallout tops 100 million viewers

HQ

If you had any doubt that Prime Video's Fallout series was a major success, this latest bit of information should hopefully put those concerns to bed once and for all.

In a new post on X, we're told that Fallout has now topped a mega 100 million viewers worldwide ever since its arrival on the streamer in April.

This all comes as the show managed to clock 65 million views within a couple of weeks of its arrival, something that led to Prime Video fast tracking a second season that they are apparently "ahead of schedule" on. On top of these mega viewer figures, Fallout also received a lot of awards nods, including 16 Emmy nominations earlier in the year.