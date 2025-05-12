Prime Video's Fallout could run for five or six seasons

HQ

Recently, the second season of Prime Video's Fallout series finished filming, setting it up comfortably for a 2026 premiere, or maybe even earlier if things go very smoothly. Either way, considering the rampant success of the first season and the fact that the second was fast-tracked, you might be curious about the plans for a third season, and maybe even a fourth and beyond too...

Speaking at Comic Con Liverpool recently, one of the leading stars, Aaron Moten, known for playing Maximus in the series, claimed that he was originally told what the end point for the series was to be, and that this hasn't changed yet. He notes that Fallout could run for five or six seasons.

As captured by Reddit user TOZAR_N7, Moten stated: "When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point, and they gave me the end point. That end point hasn't changed, but it's Season 5, Season 6, type of end point. We've always known that we're going to take our time with the development of the characters."

Does that please you to hear that Fallout will hopefully continue to run for many years to come?