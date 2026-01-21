Prime Video's Bait hilariously sees a man crumble as he lands an audition to play James Bond

In a hilariously on-the-nose turn of events, Prime Video has just presented a first look clip at an upcoming series that parodies the drama surrounding finding the next James Bond. Known as Bait, the premise of the show is simple but rather ingenious, as it follows a struggling actor who after landing an audition for the role of 007, finds himself facing the comments and jabs of the entire world, as conversation shifts to whether he'd be the right man for the job.

Riz Ahmed stars in the leading role of Shah Latif, and the series explores how he faces comments about his height, his ability to be a sex symbol, what kind of extreme pay he should get for the role, and much more. Naturally, this plays on his mind and soon sees him questioning whether or not he can become such a major character.

The premise expresses: "Bait stars Ahmed as Shah Latif, a struggling actor, whose last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. The series follows him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job."

For a taste of what's to come, you can see the hilarious and witty first look clip, and as for when Bait will premiere, it's set to arrive on Prime Video on March 25.