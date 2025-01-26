Prime Video to adapt the Rise of The Empress book series

HQ

Amazon Prime Video seems to have taken a big liking to the fantasy genre, now that it has been confirmed that the next book series to be adapted for the screen is the fantasy series Rise of The Empress by Julie C. Dao. For those who might have been hoping for something by Brandon Sanderson or Sara J. Maas, you simply have to wait a little longer and now instead look forward to an adaptation of Forest of a Thousand Lanterns, which is the first part of Dao's trilogy. The adaptation is led by American Horror Story veterans Crystal Liu and James Wong, with an A-list team including Viola Davis, Forest Whitaker, and Gemma Chan. This eight-episode series will bring Dao's fantastical vision to life, filmed in Malaysia and launching globally on Prime Video.

