Prime Video shows off first look at Mike Flanagan's upcoming series adaptation of Carrie

While we don't yet have a firm premiere date to look forward to and likewise a trailer has yet to be shared, we do already have first look images from the upcoming new series adaptation of Carrie.

Coming to Prime Video this autumn, the show is a more modern re-telling of Stephen King's legendary debut novel, with it following a young girl as she comes of age, faces all kinds of torment and trouble, and eventually develops telekinetic powers that she uses to strike back against those who wronged her.

The synopsis as provided by Prime Video adds: "Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence."

The existence of these images suggests that a trailer isn't too far away either, but what we do know for a fact is that Carrie will span eight episodes when it premieres sometime later this year (no doubt the spooky season is a good bet), that Mike Flanagan is serving as the showrunner and director of four episodes, and that the cast includes a few major other stars like Matthew Lillard.