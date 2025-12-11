Prime Video sets release date for its new chapter on Spain's Special Group of Operations

HQ

Back in 2021, Prime Video surprised everyone with G.E.O. Más allá del límite, an inside look at the brutal selection process of Spain's Special Group of Operations, better known here in Spain as the G.E.O. (Grupo Especial de Operaciones). What began as a niche documentary quickly turned into one of the platform's biggest Spanish hits, thanks in no small part to one man: Inspector Pelayo Gayol. Of course, if you missed that first series (or simply want a quick refresher) you can take a look at its trailer below:

Now, Prime Video is bringing Pelayo back, but this time, with a very different kind of mission. Pelayo. Más allá del límite. This new instalment, made up of three episodes, follows Inspector Pelayo Gayol on a mission far from Spain: joining elite Colombian army units on real operations against drug trafficking. From dense jungle to river routes to mountainous strongholds, the series offers a raw, first-person look at the global narcotrafficking network through the eyes of someone who has spent more than two decades fighting it. And Amazon has just released a new trailer for this upcoming chapter:

Almost a year ago, we launched our world-news section here at Gamereactor to cover stories that expand beyond films, TV series and video games. Stories like this one. And if you're curious to learn more about Pelayo, Spain's Special Group of Operations, or the conflict he steps into, this is definitely something you won't want to miss when it premieres on Prime Video on January 9.