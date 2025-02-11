Prime Video releases documentary series about Real Madrid 2023/24 season

HQ

Amazon Prime Video has released today a new documentary about 2023/24 Real Madrid season. Titled "Real Madrid:Cómo no te voy a querer" (How could I not love you), alluding to the popular Real Madrid chant, the six part documentary chronicles last year season, which saw the team conquer a sixth Champions League title in ten years, as well as their 36th Liga title.

The documentary goes behind the scenes, and features interviews with Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr. or Toni Kroos in his final professional year. It shows insight into the dressing rooms and tactical meetings before key games... like the quarter-final against Manchester City, which Madrid won in the penalty shootout. It also allows fans to get to know lesser known figures like Davide Ancelotti, Antonio Pintus or Luis Llopis, all of them part of the coaching and technical team.

It is a very similar style to "Until the End", the documentary about the 2022 season, released on Apple TV+. If you are a Madrid fan looking for motivation before the Manchester City games this week and the next one, this sould be an entertaininng watch, with six 30 minute episodes, all of them available now on Prime Video.