Prime Video presents new look at Invincible: Season 4 and welcomes Danai Gurira to the cast

It's almost time for Invincible to return to Prime Video, as Season 4 of the animated series will debut in March. With this coming up, the streamer is preparing fans by showing off a bunch of new looks at the coming batch of episodes, which includes a taste of Lee Pace's Thragg, the arrival of Dinosaurus, Omni-Man and Allen the Alien's cosmic adventures, and the introduction of Universa, which will be played by Danai Gurira.

You can see the latest glimpses at the show below, which currently is tracking to make good on Robert Kirkman's promise to serve up one season a year sometime around the same time of the year, i.e. in the spring.

Are you excited for more Invincible?